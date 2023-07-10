How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin in September 2010. | Photo: Government of the Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Wagner mercenary group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin on June 29 after his failed rebellion, the Kremlin said Monday.

The meeting, which was also attended by all commanders of the mercenary group, lasted three hours, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said during a press conference.

“The meeting took place in the Kremlin and lasted almost three hours,” said Peskov, adding that the meeting was also attended by 35 people.

In it, Putin “assessed the company’s performance [Wagner] on the front lines of the ‘special military operation’ [em referência a invasão russa à Ucrânia] and also the events of June 24,” he said, referring to the mutiny led by Prigozhin, which ended when his soldiers were about 200 km from Moscow.

Putin listened to “the commanders’ explanations” and offered them job options after the rebellion, according to the Kremlin.

“The commanders themselves presented their version of what happened and emphasized that they were loyal supporters and soldiers of the head of state and commander-in-chief,” added Peskov.

Wagner’s leaders “also said that they were ready to continue fighting for the fatherland”.

“That’s all we can say about this meeting,” he concluded.