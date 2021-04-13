The telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joseph Biden was initiated by the American side. On the details of the conversation between the leaders of the two countries reported on the Kremlin website.

It is noted that Biden confirmed the invitation to Putin to take part in the Climate Summit, which will be held via videoconference. In addition, both sides declared their readiness to continue the dialogue on global security.

During the conversation on strategic security, arms control, the situation in Afghanistan and global climate change, Biden suggested thinking about a personal summit.

The parties also exchanged views on the internal Ukrainian crisis. Putin, for his part, outlined approaches to the settlement, which are based on the Minsk Package of Measures.

The conversation between Putin and Biden was previously reported by the White House. It was noted that the American leader wanted to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart in the coming months on the territory of a third country. In the course of it, the parties plan to discuss all issues relevant to relations between the two countries at the present time.

The US President noted that he still hopes to build a “stable and predictable” relationship with Russia.