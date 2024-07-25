Russia responded on Thursday to an offer by the Ukrainian foreign minister to hold talks between Moscow and Kiev to end the current crisis.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia is generally open to negotiations with Ukraine, but noted that Moscow needs to understand whether the Ukrainian side is ready for this. “The Russian Federation is generally open to negotiations (with the Ukrainian side),” Peskov told reporters, according to the Russian Sputnik news agency on Thursday. “First, we need to understand whether the Ukrainian side is ready for this. So far, different statements (from the Kiev regime) are being made.”

“It’s a complex issue. From a legal point of view, this issue is on the agenda, but in practice, we are open to achieving our goals through negotiations. Therefore, different options are possible here,” Peskov continued.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said during talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday that Kyiv “is ready to enter into negotiations with the Russian side at a certain stage, when Russia is ready for talks in good faith,” a statement from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

In turn, China expressed its readiness to mediate in the current Ukrainian crisis, during the meeting held in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou on Wednesday.

“You know that the Russian side has never refused negotiations and has always maintained its openness to the negotiation process,” Peskov said yesterday.