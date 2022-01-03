Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on rumors that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s New Year address had been edited. He also answered whether the head of state was wearing a bulletproof vest during the recording. About it informs Daily Storm.

Peskov called the information that the President’s New Year’s address consists of archival footage, as well as that Putin was hiding a bulletproof vest under his coat at the time of his address, is stupid. “Guys (commentators on the network – approx. “Lenta.ru”) obviously overdid it in the New Year! Happy New Year!” – said the representative of the Kremlin.

In his New Year’s address, Putin wished the Russians good health and success in various areas, and also expressed support for those who have lost loved ones due to the coronavirus pandemic. In addition, the President named improving the welfare and quality of life of citizens as the main goal of the Russian authorities for 2022.