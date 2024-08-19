The Kremlin ruled out entering into peace negotiations with Ukraine on Monday after its surprise attack on Russian territory, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed was achieving its goals.

On August 6, Ukrainian forces entered the Kursk region (west) and have since taken control of part of it in the largest attack targeting Russian territory since the current crisis that began in February 2022.

Kiev said the attack was aimed at pressuring Russian forces, creating a “buffer zone” and pushing Moscow to negotiate.

But Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Monday the attack ruled out the possibility of peace talks.

“At the present stage and given this adventure, we will not engage in dialogue,” he said.

Ushakov considered that entering into a negotiation process at the present time is “absolutely inappropriate,” noting that engaging in any future talks “will depend on the situation on the battlefield, including in the Kursk region.”