The Kremlin does not perceive in any way the threats of US officials that Russia may face consequences in the event of the death of Alexei Navalny, founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund. (FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), said the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov. His reaction leads TASS on Monday, April 19.

“The state of health of convicts and prisoners on the territory of the Russian Federation cannot and should not be a topic for their [стран Запада] interest, “- said Peskov.