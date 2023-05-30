Home page politics

Russia reports drone strikes on Moscow. Violent attacks on Kiev continue. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from May 30, 9:10 a.m.: Russia has blamed Ukraine for the drone strikes on Moscow – and spoke of an “act of terrorism”. “This morning the Kiev regime carried out an act of terrorism using unmanned missiles on objects in the city of Moscow,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday. A total of eight drones were used, all of which have now been destroyed. Three were deflected from their original trajectory, the remaining five were shot down by Russian anti-aircraft defenses, it said.

Moscow did not provide any evidence to support the allegations. There was initially no reaction from Ukraine, against which Russia has been waging a war of aggression for more than 15 months.

Ukraine war: Moscow becomes target of drone attacks

Update from May 30, 7:25 a.m.: According to Russian information, the Russian capital Moscow became the target of a drone attack on Tuesday morning. “This morning, at dawn, a drone attack caused minor damage to several buildings,” Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Telegram. “So far, no one has been seriously injured.” The city’s emergency services are on site. Photos shared online show traces of smoke in the sky.

Ukraine war: “Massive” drone strikes on Kiev

Update from May 30, 5:30 a.m.: At least one person was killed in a “massive” Russian drone attack on Kiev on Tuesday night. Rescue workers rescued three injured people and 20 other people from a multi-storey building in the south of the capital, in which a fire broke out due to falling debris, Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram.

Rescue workers extinguish a fire in a parked car caused by falling debris after a Russian airstrike on Kiev. © Roman Hrytsyna/dpa

“One person is dead, three were injured. The two upper floors were destroyed, there could be people under the rubble,” explained Klitschko. He previously said a 27-year-old woman in the same Holosiivskyi area was taken to hospital with “minor” injuries. “Massive attack! Stay inside!” Klitschko appealed. Bomb alerts sounded in Kiev, in the central Ukrainian regions of Cherkasy, Kirovohrad and Mykolaiv, and in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson. After numerous night air raids, Russia launched rocket attacks on Kiev during the day on Monday, prompting residents to flee to shelters and the metro.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj praises anti-aircraft defense

First message: KIEV – After the massive Russian attacks with drones, cruise missiles and rockets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the country’s air defense for saving hundreds of lives. There were some hits, but most of the drones and rockets were shot down, Zelensky said in a video message distributed in Kiev on Monday evening. “The world must see that terror is losing,” he said. At least a few hundred lives were saved by the anti-aircraft defense in one day, he praised.

US Patriot-type anti-aircraft systems helped destroy the evil, said Zelensky, who also called for more help to improve the country’s defenses. “And of course there is no greater humiliation for a terrorist state than the success of our warriors,” he said. “There is no alternative but the complete liberation of our country.” Zelenskyi also reported that he met with the military leadership in Kiev to discuss the steps of the major offensive against the Russian invasion. The schedule is the most important thing. “The schedule of how we will advance. We will. The decisions are made.”

On Monday, Russia launched its most massive airstrikes since the beginning of the month. There were dozens of missile and drone strikes, hour-long air alerts at night and twice during the day, and massive explosions when the flying objects were shot down. According to military information, the air defense had shot down eleven Iskander missiles in the morning. The capital Kiev was hit by such attacks for the 16th time this month. Burning fragments of fired missiles fell in some quarters. Never since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression on February 24 last year have there been so many attacks in Ukraine in one month.

Ukraine war: Selenskyj calls Erdogan and thanks two EU countries

Zelenskyi also informed that he congratulated the Turkish head of state Tayyip Recep Erdogan on his victory in the presidential election and counted on continued cooperation between the two countries. Ukraine and Turkey must work to strengthen security in the region, in Europe and in the world, Zelenskyy said. Despite Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Turkey, a NATO country, has close ties to Russia and does not support the West’s sanctions against the resource superpower.

Zelenskyy thanked Erdogan for personally lobbying earlier this month for a two-month extension of the agreement with Russia to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. Turkey has thus made a contribution to food safety in the world, said Zelenskyj. Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated Erdogan on the victory in a telephone call and, according to the Kremlin, spoke out in favor of expanding cooperation between the two countries.

The Ukrainian leader also especially thanked Denmark and the Netherlands for their military assistance. Denmark’s defense aid alone will now total 4.7 billion US dollars (4.38 billion euros). “It’s very important,” said Zelenskyy. He also spoke to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the new fighter jet coalition. Ukraine hopes that the planned delivery of F-16 fighter jets will strengthen its air defenses and provide even better protection for people.

News about the Ukraine war: Again heavy losses for Russia

The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. Accordingly, Russia is said to have lost more than 207,000 soldiers since the invasion began. In the fighting over the past 24 hours alone, around 430 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured. Actual figures on troop strength or casualties are not published by the warring parties. The information cannot be verified independently. The data at a glance:

soldiers : 207,030 (+430)

: 207,030 (+430) Tank: 3801 (+4)

3801 (+4) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7467 (+11)

7467 (+11) Artillery Systems: 3435 (+10)

3435 (+10) Multi rocket launcher: 575 (+1)

575 (+1) Unmanned missiles / drones: 3054 (+61)

3054 (+61) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6207 (+15)

6207 (+15) Source: General Staff of Ukraine on Facebook on May 29, 2023

Ukrainian defense minister hopes for German Eurofighters

In his own words, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Resnikov sees the possibility of delivery of Eurofighters from Germany. “If Great Britain and Germany were to combine their capacities in the Eurofighter, that would be an important step,” he told the newspapers of the Funke media group and the French newspaper “Ouest France” (Tuesday). There is already an international coalition of main battle tanks with the core model of the German Leopard 2 and American Abrams and British Challengers. You could also form a fighter jet coalition with the core model F-16 as well as Eurofighters and Swedish Gripen jets, Resnikov explained. In the middle of the month, Germany and Great Britain had ruled out supplying fighter jets to Ukraine in the foreseeable future.

Ukraine approves sanctions on Iran

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian parliament passed the 50-year sanctions Zelenskyy demanded against Iran. The trade in military equipment and so-called dual-use goods, which can be used for civil and military purposes, are to be banned.

Ukraine wants to end its economic and financial obligations to Iran and stop the export of capital to the Islamic Republic. Zelenskyj had also spoken out in favor of a ban on technology transfer and investments in Iran. The National Security Council had previously approved the decision.

The background to the tensions between Kiev and Tehran is the ongoing Russian drone attacks on Ukraine. According to Ukrainian information, Moscow mainly uses so-called kamikaze drones of the Iranian type Shahed-136/131. Iran denies this. Only on Sunday did it become known that Iran’s exports to Russia in the past Persian calendar year (until the end of March) increased by 30 percent compared to the same period last year to around 744 million US dollars (around 693 million euros). (with agency material)