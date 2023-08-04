Kremlin releases joint statement by Putin and African leaders on Ukraine

The Kremlin issued a joint statement following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and African leaders on the Ukraine Peace Initiative. Document published on website Kremlin.

The meeting, which took place on 28 July, was attended by President of the Comoros and President of the African Union Azali Assoumani, President of the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso, President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, President of Senegal Maki Sall , Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo.

“The leaders noted the progress made on the proposals discussed at the first meeting regarding humanitarian issues, in particular those related to the rights of children in war zones, and prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and agreed that humanitarian efforts will bring further results,” the statement reads. statement.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin said that African countries sincerely want an end to the conflict in Ukraine. The head of state recalled that at the time when the Soviet Union provided assistance to African countries, Ukraine was part of it, and in general they are treated well.

During the Russia-Africa summit, the Russian leader called the meeting with the heads of African countries dedicated to the settlement of the situation in Ukraine effective. He also noted that, in his opinion, such communication benefited Russia’s relations both with South Africa and with African countries as a whole.