From: Fabian Müller

Vladimir Putin speaks to representatives of all major religious denominations in Russia in the Catherine Hall of the Moscow Kremlin in Moscow. © Sergei Guneyev/dpa

Since the start of the corona pandemic in spring 2020, strict quarantine regulations have applied in the Kremlin. Now the Kremlin is said to have relaxed them again.

MOSCOW – The Kremlin has shortened the mandatory quarantine period for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin to five days. That reports The Moscow Times. Accordingly, the quarantine will also be shortened because there are presidential elections in Russia in 2024 and Putin will most likely run for a fifth term in office.

Personal meetings with Putin could become more important again. The Russian president is the only world leader to quarantine everyone he meets in person. According to reports, he wants to protect himself from infection Coronavirus protect. Since the spring of 2020, he has only met with people who have undergone two weeks of isolation under the supervision of Federal Protective Service employees.

Kremlin relaxes quarantine: Putin’s visit “only” requires five days of isolation

Corona tests also had to be carried out regularly during this time. If any of these tests came back positive or gave inconclusive results, access to Putin was denied. In the meantime, according to official information, the Russian president himself has at least received four doses of a corona vaccine.

But even this summer, when the number of cases worldwide was low and the WHO declared the end of the pandemic, Putin’s staff still demanded a week’s quarantine, as Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted. This regulation should now be relaxed and the quarantine reduced to five days.

Putin is close to the people: If you keep enough distance, you don’t have to go into corona quarantine for several days

An unnamed person confirmed that tests are still needed to get to Putin The Moscow Times. Such a quarantine is always mandatory when a personal meeting with Putin is scheduled or when a person is expected has close contact with the Russian presidentfor example sitting at the same table or shaking his hand.

If a person is at least three to five meters away from Putin, they can skip quarantine; a simple corona test would then be sufficient, the report says. All public meetings between Putin and the Russian government took place via video conference. According to the Kremlin website, Putin has not personally met the entire government since March 2020.

Putin ahead of 2024 presidential election: Kremlin relaxes quarantine regulations

It has also been noticeable in recent months that during Putin’s public appearances, the distance between the first row of chairs and the stage on which Putin spoke was increased in order to prevent him from becoming infected. As the French President Emmanuel Macron When Putin visited the Kremlin in February 2022, both spoke to each other from opposite ends of a six-meter-long table. The appearance caused amusement on social media.

In recent weeks, however, the Kremlin appears to have loosened the reins somewhat. Putin had several meetings with young people and traveled outside the former Soviet republic for the first time since the arrest warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court and visited Chinaeven met there with a dozen foreign heads of state.

Next year’s elections are probably just a routine for Putin. Nevertheless, the Kremlin wants to present the Russian president again in a way that is close to the people. A senior Kremlin source was quoted in the report as saying: Putin was in a good mood. Everything is fine for him at the moment and there are currently no threats. (fmu)