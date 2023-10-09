The Kremlin rejected this Monday the proposal of the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the only candidate in the March 2024 presidential elections or, failing that, not holding the elections due to the Russian war in Ukraine.

“The president (Russian, Vladimir Putin) has stressed the need to meet all the demands of democracy, of the Constitution, and therefore to hold these elections,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

He recalled that in his last message on the state of the nation the Russian president indicated that the “special military operation”, as Moscow calls the war in Ukraine, is not an obstacle to holding elections in accordance with the Constitution.

Last Saturday Kadyrov proposed that Putin be the only candidate in next year’s presidential electionwhich contradicts the country’s legislation.

“Or suspend the holding of the elections, because there is no other person capable of defending our country,” said the Chechen leader on his Telegram account.

The Kremlin spokesman agreed with Kadyrov that now, in a “period of unprecedented consolidation of the entire society around the president and his ideas, Putin is obviously the absolutely leading politician”.

He added that the head of state is a “politician with whom it is unlikely that anyone, even in theory, could compete in an election.”

“This is a truth that hardly anyone can refute. I think this is exactly what Ramzan Kadyrov meant,” he explained.

