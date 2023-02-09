The Kremlin rejects the finding of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) investigators that President Vladimir Putin had a major role in providing the weaponry that downed flight MH17 in 2014 and was therefore actively involved in the disaster. The team said on Wednesday it found “strong evidence” of Putin’s involvement in the incident.

Russia cannot accept the results of the investigation as it did not participate, the Kremlin spokesman said. He added that the investigators have not publicly presented any evidence that Putin would have decided on the arms supply request of the eastern Ukrainian separatists, who shot down MH17.

Prosecutors referred to intercepted calls, but acknowledged that indications of direct involvement by Putin or other Russian officials are insufficiently conclusive for a criminal conviction.

"We know that a recording has been published of an alleged telephone conversation in which there is not a single word about weapons. Even if we assume that this conversation is real, there is no mention of weapons," said the spokesman.

The investigation of the JIT is halted, also because Putin cannot be prosecuted because of his immunity as president. Moscow has repeatedly denied involvement of the Russian state in the downing of MH17.