The coronavirus epidemic in Russia is spreading “very hard,” admitted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. On Friday, October 16, reports RIA News…

At the same time, he noted that the situation with the incidence is under control.

“Very energetic measures are being taken in order to encourage all our people to comply with strict precautions, which we have not followed for quite a long time, I must admit,” said Peskov.

On October 15, it was reported that in Russia for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the daily increase exceeded 15 thousand – over the last day, 15 150 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in all regions of the country.

In total, 1,369,313 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Russia since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these, 1,056,582 recovered, and 23,723 more died.