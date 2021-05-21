Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reacted to the new sanctions that the United States has imposed against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Writes about it Interfax…

According to the spokesman for the Russian leader, the Kremlin would like to understand such actions of Washington against the background of preparations for a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and the head of the White House, Joe Biden. “We need to figure it out. With colleagues, everything is as usual. They talk about one thing, do another. <...> Let’s see how it will be better for us, ”said Peskov.

On May 20, the United States imposed sanctions against Russian organizations and ships participating in the Nord Stream 2 project. The sanctions lists include the Marine Rescue Service, Mortransservice, Samara Thermal Property Fund, as well as a number of vessels, including Akademik Chersky, Baltic Researcher, Rescuer Karev, Yuri Topchev and others. …

Later, the US Treasury Department clarified that the US sanctions would not affect the work of the Federal State Budgetary Institution Maritime Rescue Service (MSS), which is not related to Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream.

On May 4, US President Joe Biden expressed the hope that he would be able to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in June 2021 in a neutral country. The American head of state plans to negotiate with the Russian leader during his trip to Europe for the NATO summits on June 14 in Brussels and the G7 summits on June 11-13 in the UK.