The Kremlin has reacted to former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev’s concept of ​​introducing a minimal assured revenue in Russia, involving the distribution of cash to residents. In keeping with the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov, substantive discussions of the problem haven’t been performed but. Writes about it Interfax…

Medvedev introduced the thought of ​​a assured revenue on September 8. In keeping with the Deputy Chairman of the Safety Council, any citizen ought to obtain such fee, no matter the kind of exercise, social and financial standing.

A ballot performed by the Superjob.ru service confirmed that almost all of Russians (68 p.c) help the thought of ​​introducing a set month-to-month fee from the state within the nation. Most of all, the thought is supported by Russians aged 25 to 34 and aged 35 to 44, the company writes.

This isn’t the primary such proposal from a former prime minister. In the summertime of 2019, he invited the Ministry of Labor to debate the transition to a four-day work week. On the similar time, in response to Medvedev, the discount within the variety of working days mustn’t have an effect on wages.