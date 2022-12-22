Home page politics

Felix Durach

President Vladimir Putin together with RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan. © IMAGO/Mikhail Klimentyev

Kremlin propagandist Magarita Simonian has received a medal of honor from Vladimir Putin. She then caused a stir with a speech.

Moscow – In the war between Russia and Ukraine, the two heads of state are always concerned with the right staging. While Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to his troops on the contested front in Bakhmut, Russian President Vladimir Putin held an awards ceremony in the Kremlin. The Kremlin boss received the governors and Russian TV propagandists deployed in eastern Ukraine to honor them for their work in the Ukraine war.

Putin hands out medals of honor: laureate thanks her with absurd “cannibal speech”

Among the recipients of the Medal of Honor was Margarita Simonyan. The 42-year-old is the editor-in-chief of the state news channel RT (formerly Russia Today) and an ardent supporter of the Russian president. Since the beginning of the war in February, Simonyan has been legitimizing the Russian invasion of Ukraine and contributing to the disinformation of Russian citizens. Since February 23, the 42-year-old has been on the EU sanctions list “as a central figure in government propaganda”.

The propagandist also caused a stir with an absurd speech at the ceremony on Tuesday. After receiving the Medal of Honor and taking a photo together, Simonyan went to the lectern and sang a hymn of praise to the Russian President, who watched her from a distance of almost three meters. Former Ukrainian Deputy Prosecutor General Gyunduz Mamedov shared a video of the performance on Twitter.

Kremlin propagandist Simonyan on Putin – “Thank you for killing cannibals”

“I’ve been working under her leadership for years and I think now is the right moment to say what I always wanted to say,” Simonjan introduced her speech and added: “Thank you for killing cannibals.” By the term cannibals, the propagandist apparently means anyone she believes poses a threat to Russian territory. “You have 20 years ago – remember? – promised with that irreplaceable phrase that they (the ‘cannibals’, editor’s note) should be flushed down the toilet.”

Simonyan was referring to a speech Putin gave in 1999. Back then, as prime minister, the current head of the Kremlin spoke about the second Chechen war. Putin had said about self-proclaimed Chechen terrorists: “If they are at the airport, we will catch them at the airport. If we catch them in the toilet, they will die there.”

RT editor-in-chief sings praises to Putin – “interethnic bloodshed” prevented

Simonyan emphasized this attitude in her speech on Tuesday. Russia has Putin to thank for the fact that the former Soviet Union has not broken up further in recent years. “They didn’t let us lose our Caucasus. They did not allow inter-ethnic bloodshed to take place even though it had practically begun,” the propagandist said.

With a view to the 2008 war in Georgia, Simonyan also thanked Putin for his behavior: “Thank you for not allowing warlike cannibals to devour Abkhazia and South Ossetia.”

Kremlin propagandist with absurd speech: “We will kill cannibals”

At the end of her speech, the chief Russian propagandist drew attention to the current war in Ukraine. “When you see what’s happening in Donetsk every day, it’s impossible not to worry,” Simonyan said. “Thank you for pulling our people out of the bloody maws of these cannibals through blood and pain.” Looking at Putin, the 42-year-old ended her speech with the words: “We will continue to help you in the future to push back as many cannibals as necessary, as long as you need us.” We will kill the cannibals as long as you ask.”

“Inciting Genocide”? Ukraine horrified by Simonyan’s ‘cannibal’ speech

The speech was greeted with applause by the guests present. The head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Puschilin, was also in the audience. Putin took the homage of his chief propagandist mostly motionless.

Mamedov wrote about the video on Twitter: “In a view distorted by propaganda, aggression is presented as peacekeeping and countless war crimes as acts of kindness.” For him, the speeches by Simonyan and other Kremlin propagandists are nothing less than “inciting genocide “.

About the question of whether Putin actually after the end of the war threatened with conviction by a tribunal last talked to an international law expert.