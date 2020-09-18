The Russian Channel One posted a video filmed in a hotel room in Tomsk, where Alexei Navalny was poisoned by Novichok, retouched the clock and tried to blame the oppositionist’s comrades-in-arms for this.

According to “Jellyfish”Artem Sheinin, host of the political talk show Vremya Pokazhet, commenting on the video, said: “Notice, my editors just discovered. There is a watch, which we did not blur. This alarm clock would be very fine to see the time. But it was not us who blinked this alarm clock, but they in their video. You shoot it on video, but then, when you post it, you have enough thought – and let’s blink the alarm clock. “

On video – from 0:35:35

However, the video posted on Navalny’s Instagram clearly shows the time shown by the alarm clock.

After the scandal, Sheinin had to explain himself – he said that they had “lost the blur.”

Sheinin “apologized” for the video thrown in by his editors with the clocked clock in Navalny’s room: We are filtering ourselves with a triple filter! But we made a technical mistake. We have a technical failure! And the video will be piled up – it’s still bullshit! This is an apology pic.twitter.com/9UEjS0f4um – Shepelin here (@ilya_shepelin) September 18, 2020

