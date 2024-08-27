Home policy

Donald Trump has been referred to as “our candidate” several times in Russia. But not everyone associates him with only hopes for the Kremlin.

Moscow/Washington – With his statements that he War in Ukraine “in one day” and his fierce criticism of the Biden administration’s billion-dollar aid to Ukraine is aimed at Donald Trump for many Russians as the preferred winner in the US election 2024Even from Kremlin circles there is repeated praise for the candidate of the republicanpropagandists of the Putinadministration have even already referred to Trump as “our candidate.”

But the incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris is slowly overtaking Trump in the polls, is not currently seen as the only risk even in these circles, as a statement by Kremlin propagandist Nikita Danyuk has made clear. As deputy head of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts, he is a political expert and warned during a television appearance that Trump could very well turn out to be a problem for Russia. Journalist Julia Davis from the online portal Russian Media Monitor posted an excerpt from the relevant broadcast on the Internet with subtitles.

Accusations from Russia: Trump presidency as a possible risk for the Kremlin

Danyuk justified this by citing Trump’s preference for “deals” and the fact that lobbyists in Republican circles were also working to support Ukraine. This had recently led, for example, to the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives US CongressMike Johnson, after long discussions about Ukraine aid, had finally pushed for the release of Ukraine aid amounting to 95 billion US dollars – a decision in which, according to Danyuk, Donald Trump was also involved.

Danyuk believes the former US president will do something similar in the future. Trump is known to “like to conclude package deals”, which could possibly ensure that “Trump does not change course by 180 degrees”, the US newspaper quoted him as saying. Newsweek based on Davis posts.

Ukraine’s role in the US election campaign: Trump has “absolutely no interest”

In general, many Western countries currently assume that a renewed assumption of power by Trump could weaken support for Ukraine and thus lead to an occupation of even larger parts of the country. Danyuk accuses them, as well as the Politics in Ukraine of having hired “a huge number of lobbyists who are hell-bent on working with people in Congress who do not want to support Ukraine.”

What people in Russia know for sure, Danyuk continued, is that Trump has “absolutely no interest” in what is happening in Ukraine. Nevertheless, Trump is also a possible target for these lobbyists due to his “unpredictability,” according to Danyuk’s assessment. For Russia, this means that the presidential candidate must be “watched carefully” if he is elected. (saka)