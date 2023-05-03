Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

The Kremlin is apparently looking for ways to explain to its population a successful counter-offensive by Ukraine. A leaked manual provides information.

Moscow – How do Russian media report on the course of the war in Ukraine? Specifically: About the expected counter-offensive by Ukraine, which wants to recapture areas occupied by Russia? A leaked Kremlin handbook shows that the state media primarily report as President Vladimir Putin wants them to.

How Putin wants to sell his people, should Ukraine actually be successful in their counter-offensive, has now been revealed to the Russian media in exile Meduza leaked. The leak is apparently a manual for Russian propagandists that the Kremlin is said to have created.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) seems to have plans to sell his people a successful counter-offensive by Ukraine. © Imago (montage)

Leaked Manual: Media receive instructions on counter-offensive

In the handbook, state and pro-government media in Russia apparently receive instructions on how to report on the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The content is instructive: the Russian media should not downplay the planned offensive or downplay the strength of the Ukrainians.

Instead, the focus should be on how strongly NATO supports Ukraine. The focus of the reports should be on the weapons that Ukraine is receiving from the West and that the West is supporting the country in “every possible way”.

Putin publishes propaganda manual – search for a communicative way out?

Meduza also spoke to two pro-government Russian sources in this regard. They explained that the Russian leadership is trying to find a communicative way out of different scenarios with the propaganda manual:

The Ukrainian counter-offensive is successful: Russia could explain this based on the previous reporting by the massive support of the West and NATO. In relation to this, the Ukrainian successes could be sold as “modest”, which puts the Russian army in a more favorable light.

Russia could explain this based on the previous reporting by the massive support of the West and NATO. In relation to this, the Ukrainian successes could be sold as “modest”, which puts the Russian army in a more favorable light. The Ukrainian counter-offensive fails: Putin’s propaganda will be that the Russian army successfully repelled the Ukrainian attack, even though the whole West and NATO supported the attacks. Putin’s troops could thus be presented as extremely skilled and overpowering.

Putin handbook leaked: Reconstruction in annexed areas should be kept secret

Another interesting detail is loud Meduza found in the leaked manual: The propagandists are not supposed to report how much money the Russian state is spending to rebuild the infrastructure in the occupied and annexed Ukrainian territories. Because this could lead to resentment in the Russian population and feelings of disadvantage. “It will turn out that they will repair in new regions, but not in old ones,” the source close to the Kremlin is quoted as saying.

Instead, Russian TV and newspapers should increasingly report on investments in “old” Russia, such as repairs and schools, hospitals and kindergartens. This should promote public approval of Putin’s government.

Russia’s attitude to the Ukraine conquests – population ambiguous?

This thesis is strengthened by a survey from 2017 Meduza. At the time, around 40 percent of Russians said that investments in the Crimean Peninsula, which had been annexed by Russia, were at the expense of health care, salaries and pensions for the Russian population. 55 percent of them would have rated this as wrong.

Apparently, Putin wants to prevent support for the occupation of the Ukrainian territories from falling because his people expect disadvantages rather than advantages.

Russia’s May 9th Victory Day parades should not be the focus

In addition, intensive reporting on Victory Day on May 9, when Russia celebrates the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, as it does every year, is apparently also undesirable. According to the handbook, reports on the preparations for this should not be “exaggerated”.

The military parades for May 9 have already been canceled in several cities, including some in Moscow. The reasons for this are said to be security concerns on the one hand and a lack of tanks on the other, because they are all deployed on the front in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is also looking for a communicative strategy regarding its spring offensive: The United States should no longer receive details because trust is broken. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is currently in Finland – and a trip to Germany is also planned very soon. (smu)