RBC: preparations have begun in the Kremlin for President Putin’s address to the Federal Assembly

The Kremlin began to prepare a message from President Vladimir Putin to the Federal Assembly. About this on Thursday, November 10, writes RBC with reference to sources familiar with the discussion of the issue.

According to them, the preparations began a few days ago, however, it is still unclear when the head of state will announce the message.

When asked by the publication to comment on whether the preparation of the message had really begun, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that he could not comment on this yet. On Wednesday, November 9, he said that the announcement of the presidential address to the Federal Assembly and the holding of a direct line would depend on the schedule of the head of state, and promised to inform about the dates of the events additionally.

The last time Putin addressed a message to the Federal Assembly was in April 2021. Then the head of state attached particular importance to the socio-economic problems that Russia faced during the pandemic.