Home page politics

From: Emmanuel Zylla

Split

Putin is almost 71 years old. This also concerns the people of Russia. Polls still put him far ahead – is it because of the competition?

Moscow – Currently enjoying Wladimir Putin according to the Russian opinion research institute Levada Center, a high level of approval among the population of 82 percent (as of July 2023). The Mirror called the Levada Center the “only independent polling institute in Russia“. According to the Russian exile internet newspaper Meduza a positive result for Putin in the 2024 elections in Russia is already certain – if the Kremlin has its way.

want hints for it Meduza, whose team – as an organization undesirable in Russia – has opened its office in Latvia, learned from two insiders from the Kremlin. Apparently, Putin’s opponents in the next presidential elections were handpicked and chosen by age. The aim is nothing less than record election results for Putin in the coming elections.

Putin’s campaign team wants transparent opponents in Russia’s 2024 elections

The deputy chief of staff Sergey Kiriyenko and the Kremlin’s domestic policy team are in charge here. A selection without significantly younger candidates than the incumbent president himself would paint the soon-to-be 71-year-old Putin in a better light, the Kremlin hopes.

Potential Putin opponents come from three factions in the Russian parliament, namely the Communist Party (CPRF), the far-right Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) and the centrist New People party. The “Fair Russia” party, on the other hand, is not even running with its own candidate. Instead, they will support Putin in the election campaign, the party has announced through its chairman Sergey Mironov.

The 79-year-old and transparent Gennady Zyuganov of the Russian Communist Party is a welcome opponent for Putin in the 2024 presidential election. © IMAGO/Sergei Savostyanov

Very old and transparent: Russian Communist Party candidate no threat to Putin

Medusas According to “informed sources”, the mere nomination of the Communist Party poses no threat to Putin. He knows its longtime chairman Gennady Zyuganov only too well. Putin’s campaign team is certain that the 79-year-old doesn’t have what it takes to attract new voters beyond his existing constituency. He also achieved very predictable results in the 2008 (17 percent) and 2012 (18 percent) elections. The public currently gives him an approval rating of just three percent, as the Levada Center claims to have found out in a survey.

Zyuganov’s performance in the upcoming elections is more predictable than that of the CPRF candidate from 2018: Pavel Grudinin briefly made Team Putin’s forehead sweat when his ratings rose during the election campaign. Putin felt compelled to launch a smear campaign against Grudinin. By the way, Grudinin is ten years younger than Putin. In the end, his 2018 election result was 11.77 percent of the votes.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Allegations of sexism and uncharismatic: the right-wing extremist LDPR candidate is perfect for Putin

According to the Kremlin, it could live Meduza, also with the nomination of the far-right Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR). They will probably appoint their party leader Leonid Slutsky. He is also the chairman of the foreign affairs committee State Duma, the directly elected lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia. Allegations of unwanted sexual advances from 2018 are still pending against the 55-year-old Slutsky, even though an ethics committee of the Duma exonerated him.

sources from Meduza According to sources close to the presidential administration, someone familiar with the LDPR leadership and a source with access to political strategy in the Kremlin, Slutsky is aiming for more public attention and, above all, is running for office. On the other hand, the LDPR candidate should also have little charisma: “He fits the picture perfectly: a serious man in a suit and an office. No one would call him a spoilsport,” the Kremlin source commented on this Putin adversary.

The 55-year-old Leonid Slutsky of the far-right Liberal Democratic Party of Russia is also on the wish list of Putin’s favorite opponents. © IMAGO/Erik Romanenko

Unapproachable and loyal to Putin: Liberal Nechayev tends not to want to run for the elections in Russia

The situation would be similar for the candidate of the liberal business party “Neues Volk”, as the Kremlin insider revealed. Entrepreneur Alexei Nechayev, also a Kremlin favorite, competes here. According to him, he is considered a Putin supporter Europe Elects, a web portal that publishes the results of various European polling institutes. Nechayev is also considered uncharismatic and unapproachable in the Kremlin and is therefore not a threat to Putin’s re-election.

Nechayev would be the Kremlin’s preferred candidate, but like an expert he doesn’t really want to run for office Meduza should have explained. He would only get a very low election result and with this bad reputation he could ruin the 2026 State Duma elections for his party. Nechayev would much rather nominate his party colleague and Duma Deputy Chairman Vladislav Davankov. He is currently running for mayor Moscow at. As an election campaign insider is said to have announced, at 39 he is too young and has too much vigor to be allowed to run against Putin. “That would not be a flattering contrast for Putin,” the expert said.

Alexei Nechayev from the liberal business party New People doesn’t really want to be a candidate and would rather send his 39-year-old party colleague against Putin in the race. © IMAGO/Stanislav Krasilnikov

While his age is only the third most important factor in Russia, it could hurt Putin at some point

When it comes to the age limit, however, the Kremlin is not just concerned with pure election results. It is also about the Russian people asking themselves questions: What will happen to the President, who is already over 70 years old, in a few years’ time? Will he still be able to govern the country at all? Doesn’t it need a breath of fresh air with a younger candidate? Indeed, this question worries the Russians to some extent as far as their president is concerned.

Age is the third most common answer in a survey by research firm Russian Field of what Putin’s people don’t like about their president, reports Meduza. According to the survey, he is otherwise “too gentle” and devotes too little to Russia’s domestic politics. In another Opinion poll According to the social researcher, it was primarily the older part of the Russian population who encouraged Putin. Whether the age of the President will trip him up at some point or whether it will be a sluggish development in the future Ukraine war, remains uncertain for the 2024 elections. (Emanuel Zylla)