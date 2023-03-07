Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Moscow ruler: Russian President Vladimir Putin. © IMAGO/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin Pool

A confidante of opposition politician Alexei Navalny is making preparations for a post-Vladimir Putin Russia. He sees the time for a revolution coming.

Munich/Moscow – Former US General Ben Hodges is convinced of his theory. In his many interviews on the Ukraine war, the former commander-in-chief of the US land forces for Europe repeated like a prayer wheel that a military defeat on the battlefield would herald the end of Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin.

Leonid Volkov: A confidant of Alexei Navalny believes Vladimir Putin is dead

Currently, Ukrainian defenders Bakhmut in Donbass are not giving up. Instead, Ukraine is reportedly planning a siege of occupied Melitopol. But what would come after Putin in Russia? A Russian opposition member and opponent of the Kremlin believes in a veritable political explosion in Moscow, as he put it. His name: Leonid Volkov, he is a confidant of the imprisoned Putin adversary Alexei Navalny.

“The country’s isolation from the West means that from the outside you can hardly see what’s cooking in that pot,” Volkov said in an interview with the newspaper published on March 6 World: “However, an explosion may occur.”

Why? A complete mobilization for the army would certainly be extremely dangerous, explained the 42-year-old civil rights activist, who currently lives in Vilnius, Lithuania, because of alleged repression against the political opposition.

That’s why he believes that such a step is out of the question, the dissident said: “This first wave, the partial mobilization, was already a logistical catastrophe. In addition, the army lacks equipment and, in particular, enough non-commissioned officers. They invaded Ukraine in February last year and are now mostly dead.”

Vladimir Putin: Navalny confidante calls Russia president “miserable manager”

Instead, Volkov accuses Putin of “miserable managerial qualities”. “You can’t organize a huge country like a one-man show in the 21st century. That does not work. As an individual, you cannot be so well informed that you can make all political and military decisions yourself,” he said in an interview with the World further: “It’s all unbelievable, because Putin is trying anyway, and in the end a ‘Putinland’ really comes out of it.” Putin is trying “to lead an entire country with 140 million inhabitants in this way. That can’t work.”

He believes: “After Putin there will be a struggle between conservatives and pro-European forces”. The opposition member sees his “liberal-democratic, pro-European movement” prepared for this possible power struggle. “We are in good shape and capable. We ran successful election campaigns in Russia, in this toxic environment, under tremendous pressure. And we have results – we’ve had wins in ordinary Russian cities,” he explained, reiterating: “We have experience that we can rely on.”

After Putin there will be a struggle between conservatives and pro-European forces.

If an upheaval really comes. The Russian sociologist Grigory Yudin, for example, doubts that, and sees Putin far from having reached the end of his goals. “The Russian elite no longer has a backbone,” said the 39-year-old scientist Picture: “According to recently published figures, the oligarchs have lost just 20 percent of their wealth so far. As long as their existence is not at stake, they will not show any willingness to risk anything.” The debate among the observers is ongoing.

Valdimir Putin: Is the support of the Moscow elite crumbling?

According to a British journalist, support for President Putin is crumbling within the Moscow elite. With her book “Putin’s Net”, Catherine Belton has written the most well-founded account of the inner workings of the Kremlin to date. The investigative journalist first reported from Moscow in 1998 and now writes for the Washington Post.

A confidant of Alexei Navalny: The opposition leader Leonid Volkov protested in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin at the end of January. © IMAGO/Emmanuele Contini

“Some of his close allies are not happy with the current situation. Igor Sechin, the president of Rosneft, or Sergey Chemezov, who heads the state-owned armaments conglomerate and with whom Putin has been friends since his Dresden days, see their economic empires under pressure because of the sanctions,” she explained Mirror: “But I’m afraid they don’t dare to protest against the war.”

Revolt against Vladimir Putin? Russian oligarchs are said to be dissatisfied

If there were a revolt, it would still come from the elite, Belton said: “My informants are currently talking about Putin in a way I’ve never heard before.” The Ukraine war has their “decades of work, their wealth , wiped out their influence,” she said. “My sources are horrified to see that Russia has lost its soft power. The Moscow elite is talking about Putin’s possible replacement, about possible successors.” The opposition is obviously doing the same. (pm)