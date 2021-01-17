MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) – Five months after being poisoned, the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny began his journey home from Germany to Russia. The plane of the Russian company Pobeda took off from BER Airport in Berlin in the afternoon. The aircraft with the number DP 936 was supposed to land at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport at 5:20 p.m. CET (7:20 p.m. local time). The 44-year-old is accompanied by his wife Julia Navalnaja and his employees, among others, as can be seen in a photo on social networks.

Hundreds of the OMON anti-terror police took up positions at Moscow Airport. There were several prisoner transporters in front of the building, as a reporter from the German press agency reported. The opposition leader had called on his supporters to meet him at the airport. The Moscow public prosecutor’s office warned of unauthorized rallies on the airport premises and threatened consequences.

Numerous media complained that the airport administration did not want to allow camera teams. The Russian judiciary has put Navalny out to be wanted, which is why the opponent of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin can expect his arrest. He is said to have violated probation requirements in previous criminal proceedings.

Navalny recovered in Germany from an attack with the neurotoxin Novitschok, which was banned as a chemical weapon. The attack took place on August 20 in the Siberian city of Tomsk. Navalny had repeatedly blamed Putin and the domestic secret service FSB for the murder. The Kremlin chief had always rejected this. Regardless of the risk of being killed or arrested, Navalny stated several times that his place was in Russia and that he wanted to continue his fight against the “Putin system” there ./haw/DP/edh