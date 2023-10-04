Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Defense Minister Pistorius promises the Baltic states security from Russia. Meanwhile, Russian officials are calling for an early conquest of the areas.

Moscow – The head of the Kremlin in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky, has publicly called on Russia to invade and take over the Baltic states. By taking over the countries, he wanted to restore the “Russian Empire” as it looked before the revolution in 1917. Meanwhile, Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assures the states of security and military support.

Balitsky’s claim was made in an interview with the state news agency RIA Novosti, which was published in July. While it received little attention at the time, it is currently being widely shared on social media, including with an English translation. “When the Russian Empire faltered after the Bolshevik coup and took a different path of development, it lost many of its territories. “I’m not just referring to the country, but also to Warsaw, Helsinki, Revel, Liepaja and the entire Baltics,” says Balitsky in an interview with a Russian journalist.

Attack plans after the Ukraine war? According to Kremlin officials, Russia should conquer the Baltics by force of arms

These areas should Russia now take back, as he makes clear: “The fact that they have now been reduced to a herd of wordless, trembling creatures is something we must correct.” Balitsky’s plan calls for Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the countries with weapons and them to take by force. Diplomacy wouldn’t get you very far in this case. As the conversation continues, Balizkij calls the process a “liberation” of his own people and property. “So that the whole world will not become a Sodom and Gomorrah, as is now happening in Europe.”

Yevgeny Balitskyy was installed as the new administrator by the Kremlin after the capture of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region in April 2022. According to information from Kyiv Post He is not the only official who has recently spoken out about a possible invasion of the Baltic states. In an interview with the Moscow state broadcaster Russia-1, Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev said that the full-scale invasion of the Ukraine is just a “springboard” for a broader conflict with Europe.

Baltics worried about attacks from Russia since the outbreak of the Ukraine war

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Baltic states have become increasingly concerned about their security against Russia. As a result, Germany has significantly expanded its military involvement in the Baltics. The most intensive cooperation is with Lithuania, where the federal government wants to station a combat-ready Bundeswehr brigade in the future.

The acting governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, Yevgeny Balitsky (left) in conversation with Vladimir Putin. (Archive photo) © Mikhail Klimentyev/IMAGO

Just on Monday, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius assured the Baltic states of Germany’s solidarity and support against the backdrop of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. “We stand by your side. “Germany is ready to take on a leading military role in the Baltic states,” said the SPD politician during a visit to the Latvian capital Riga at a meeting with his counterpart Andris Spruds. “Your safety is our safety.”

Until 1917, the “Russian Empire” that Balizkij spoke about in the interview included the states of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Belarus. After a four-year civil war, the empire finally collapsed and the Soviet Union was formed. (nz with dpa material)