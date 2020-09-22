The Kremlin has shown little interest in a new drug investigation in Argentina. This was stated by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday, September 22.

“We didn’t even read it completely, didn’t read it to the end. We did not find this study worthy of attention, ”he said.

When asked about checking the employees of the presidential administration for drug use, Peskov said that the journalists had puzzled him.

“As far as I know, there are no checks, they are not provided for by the law on the civil service,” the Kremlin speaker replied.

On the eve of the media published new materials of investigations into the case of cocaine found at the Russian Embassy in Argentina. It was reported, in particular, that part of the cargo could be destined for Russian parliamentarians and officials.

At the end of February 2018, law enforcement agencies in Russia and Argentina cut off the supply channel for a large consignment of cocaine of 362 kg. The prohibited substances were found in one of the buildings of the Russian Embassy in Buenos Aires; they belonged to a diplomatic officer from the technical staff. Six people were detained as part of the investigation.

On July 30, the German authorities extradited Andrei Kovalchuk, the alleged organizer of the cocaine supply from Argentina to Russia, to Moscow.

The drugs were destroyed in the crematorium in the presence of the Minister of Security of the South American Republic Patricia Bullrich and the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Dmitry Feoktistov.