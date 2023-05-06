MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin has yet to respond to proposals by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres over the Black Sea grain deal, TASS news agency reported, citing the spokesman. Kremlin voice Dmitry Peskov this Saturday.

The situation surrounding the deal “is not improving for now,” he said.

In April, the UN chief asked Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to hand Putin a letter proposing a “way forward aimed at improving, extending and expanding” the agreement, allowing the safe export of Ukrainian grain across the country. Black Sea.

