Overview: Kasparov and Khodorkovsky labeled as spy and Russians completely take over Azovstal factory
These are the main developments from Friday evening and the night from Friday to Saturday:
- Russia has the Kremlin critics Gary Kasparov and Mikhail Khodorkovsky marked as foreign agents, Reuters reported. According to Moscow, they are involved in political activities and are financially supported by Ukraine and the United States. Former chess champion Kasparov recently criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine and former oil tycoon Khodorkovsky was the founder of the opposition movement Open Russia, which has since been dissolved for fear of prosecution.
- The last warriors who had entrenched themselves in the Azovstal factory in Mariupol surrendered on Friday evening. This is reported by the Russian news agency TASS, based on the Ministry of Defense. It would be 531 people. The factory was thus completely taken over by Russia after weeks of siege.
- The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to make formal agreements with countries that support Ukraine to ensure that Russian money is used to compensate for damage caused in the war. According to Reuters, he says in his daily video message that to this end Russian assets and assets in those countries to be confiscated† “That would be fair. Russia will have to feel the weight of every rocket, bomb and grenade it has fired at us.”
#Kremlin #labels #Kasparov #Khodorkovsky #foreign #agents
Leave a Reply