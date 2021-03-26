The Kremlin does not see torture in the prison treatment of Alexei Navalni. The spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov, stressed this Friday that the measures taken on the prominent opponent in the penal colony where he is being held after being sentenced to more than three years in prison are regulatory and that foreign prisons have measures “more brutal ”. Navalni, who survived a serious poisoning last August in Siberia of which he accuses the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, has denounced that his health in prison has deteriorated alarmingly because the prison authorities do not provide him with adequate medical attention and has accused the guards of torturing him by depriving him of sleep.

The authorities have declared Navalni “at risk of flight”, despite the fact that the opponent returned to Russia from Germany – where he received hospital treatment for the attack he suffered with a neurotoxin of military origin – aware that he would surely be arrested at his death. He returned to Moscow, where he was accused of violating the probation of an old sentence, precisely because he was out of the country. Every hour during the night, a guard wakes up the anti-corruption activist to verify that he has not fled. Something that the Kremlin spokesman has considered normal: “It is probably due to the system of maintaining discipline and order in the facilities,” Peskov told reporters. “These various manifestations of discipline in prisons in other countries of the world are often associated with much more brutal and inhumane acts,” Putin’s spokesman added.

Navalni is being held in a penal colony, a type of jail in which inmates must work. Peskov also rejected the request for release made by the wife of the opponent, Yulia Naválnaya, to the Russian president, who also requested that Navalni could receive a visit from a medical specialist to treat him for severe back pain and total numbness of a suffering leg.

The opposition leader, who on Thursday denounced the situation in a letter that his lawyers delivered to the prison authorities, has spoken of his health in a comment published by his team on his Instagram account. Another example that even in prison the Kremlin finds it difficult to silence its fiercest critic, whose arrest last January sparked the biggest protests in Russia in a decade. In the text, the 44-year-old activist talks about his fears that his health will deteriorate so much that his leg will have to be amputated.

Alexei Navalni, in a court in Moscow, last February. HANDOUT / AFP

Navalni points out that the objective of everything is to “deliberately” try to make it worse to permanently remove it from circulation. “Once, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who served 10 years in prison, told me: ‘The main thing is not to get sick in there. They will not treat you. If you get seriously ill, you will die ”, writes the politician, who mentions who was the richest man in Russia, convicted of economic crimes and who has always assured that he suffered political persecution that still today, when he lives in exile in London, has not ended. .

The European Union has shown concern for the health of the opponent. The spokesperson for Josep Borrell, high representative for EU Foreign Policy, Nabila Massrali, has demanded this Friday that the Russian authorities provide him with medical treatment and access to his lawyers and has demanded that Russia release him and investigate the poisoning that almost it costs the activist his life and that, according to Brussels, the Kremlin had to know. Moscow, which has rejected all the accusations, has refused to open a criminal case for the attack on the opponent.