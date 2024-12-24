Ukraine’s Kherson region is experiencing intensified Russian bombing. All this while information emerges that Putin’s Army could be preparing to launch a new offensive against the province, as well as against neighboring Zaporizhia.

Russian forces are trying to establish a point of support on the western bank, under Ukrainian control, of the Dnieper River, which acts as a front line, the spokesman for the ‘South’ group of the Ukrainian armed forces, Vladislav Voloshin, told Radio Svoboda on Tuesday. At this time, Russian activity does not yet amount to a full-scale assault across the Dnieper, he said.

However, every day small groups of Russian infantry launch between five and seven rounds against the islets of the river, while last week an attempt by Moscow to take up positions near the city itself was rejected.

A possible offensive

Russia could employ up to 4,000 troops to try to establish a foothold on the other side of the river, sources from the Ukrainian military command told the RBK-Ukraine network this Monday. It could also launch assaults near Piatijatki in the neighboring region. This would involve an attempt to approach the regional capital, 40 kilometers away, and intensify its artillery bombardment.

Capturing more territories in these regions would strengthen the Russian position in the face of hypothetical negotiations and would strengthen your demand to obtain control of these provinces in their entirety. Currently, these are under partial occupation and with their capitals in Ukrainian hands.

“The enemy’s plans are known, the Defense Forces are ready for anything and some Russians are already successfully feeding the crabs in the Dnieper,” declared the head of the government Center for Combating Disinformation, Andri Kovalenko, on Telegram. . “Putin’s plan to up the ante won’t work“he assured.





Kherson, under bombardment

“we have become accustomed to Russian attacks since the city was liberated more than two years ago, but we have never experienced ones as big as those last Friday,” Oksana Pogomí, a member of the local assembly, told EFE by phone from Kherson.

While enemy attacks normally affect the districts closest to the river, the entire city suffered a massive bombardment that day for which the Russians used some a thousand artillery shellsaccording to local authorities.

In the following days, Russia dropped at least thirteen guided aerial bombs on the city, causing damage to its cancer hospital, while Drones have continued to “hunt” passers-by randomly, Pogomí said.

“The Russians are trying to turn Kherson into a dead city destroying its civil infrastructure, its logistics, transportation, ambulances, dropping bombs from drones on people in the street,” Taras Chmut, Army veteran and president of the NGO Vuelve a Casa Vivo, told Ukrainska Pravda this Tuesday.

“The Russians do not have the potential to take Kherson or Zaporizhzhia right now, although they could get much closer to these cities and force Ukraine to spend valuable forces containing them,” he added. “Russia does not have enough strength in the area, but aspires to convince the American president-elect, Donald Trump, that it is better to negotiate than try to defeat them,” argued military analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko in his analysis for the group Resistencia Informativa.