Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

Split

The Ukraine war is not going as planned for Russia. Allegedly, Vladimir Putin is already planning to flee his own country.

Moscow – Hardly any progress at the front, losses on the battlefield and now even attacks on airfields in their own country: Russia controls in Ukraine war ever closer to disaster. That should also apply to the government around the President Wladimir Putin not have escaped. Allegedly, the Kremlin elite is already working on an escape plan should the invasion of Ukraine finally fail and domestic sentiment turn against the government and Putin’s fall is imminent.

This is what Abbas Galyamov now claims. Vladimir Putin’s former speechwriter made this claim on Telegram on Wednesday (7 December). Galyamov was referring to an “insider” in Moscow. The latter told him that the Kremlin had developed an evacuation plan for the top echelon codenamed “Noah’s Ark”. “As the name suggests, it’s about finding a new country in case things get really uncomfortable at home,” writes Galyamov. Moscow would not rule out losing the Ukraine war and was reckoning with the possibility that the government “will be deprived of power and urgently need to be evacuated somewhere,” Galyamov continued.

Vladimir Putin inspects a propeller plane. Should he leave Russia, that would probably happen with a more modern machine. (Archive image) © Sergei Bobylev/dpa

Ukraine war: Putin is already planning his own escape

Putin’s inner circle is said to have first considered China as a target. But because the relations between Russia and the People’s Republic also in Ukraine conflict are not free from tensions, Beijing has again been rejected as a place of refuge. The focus is now on South America, specifically Venezuela and Argentina. Igor Sechin, former deputy prime minister of Russia and close confidante of Vladimir Putin, has been tasked with developing an evacuation plan.

According to information from the news portal Daily Beast High-ranking Russian officials are said to have already started buying real estate and land in South America amid the Ukraine conflict. The activities would focus primarily on Venezuela. But something similar was also found in Ecuador, Paraguay and Argentina. An island in Venezuela was of particular interest to the Kremlin. “Margarita Island is her Courchevel,” quoted Daily Beast a source from the Kremlin thus comparing the island on the coast in the northeast of the country with the famous ski resort in the French Alps.

Vladimir Putin: Despite the Ukraine war, no escape plans

Because the Ukraine war has not only been going badly for Russia since yesterday, there have also been reports of Putin’s possible escape plans for some time. So far, however, Syria has been particularly popular. Ruler Bashar al-Assad is said to have already offered Vladimir Putin asylum should he have to leave the country.

Vladimir Putin: The macho image of the Russian president View photo gallery

According to official statements from Moscow, however, it will hardly be necessary for the leadership to flee. The Ukraine conflict would drag on, but in the end everything was going according to plan. “There are no problems with deserters in the military special operation,” Putin said personally on Wednesday. There are “individual cases, but overall” everything is going as planned. “Are there people leaving their positions? Yes, that happened. But it’s happening less and less,” Putin said. (Daniel Dillmann)