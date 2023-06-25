The head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, “will go to Belarus”, announced this Saturday (24) the Kremlin, commenting on the details of the agreement with the man who led an armed rebellion of mercenaries against the Russian military leadership in the last 24 hours.

“Criminal proceedings against him will be terminated and he (Prigozhin) will go to Belarus,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Peskov, quoted by the “TASS” news agency, added that the other mercenaries who participated in the mutiny will also not be prosecuted due to their “merits at the front” of battle.

However, fighters who revolted will be allowed to sign contracts with the Defense Ministry, he said. Prigozhin announced a few hours ago the return of his fighters to permanent bases to “avoid bloodshed” in Russia.

“The time has come when blood can be shed. That is why, mindful of the full responsibility for Russian bloodshed by one of the parties, our columns are turning around and returning to our bases according to plan” , he said in an audio message on his Telegram channel.

Prigozhin claimed that the Russian military elites, against whom he revolted, “wanted to disintegrate Wagner” and explained that this was why he announced the “march for justice”, during which, in 24 hours, he advanced to 200 kilometers from Moscow, after having taken the city of Rostov-on-Don.

The head of the Wagner Group made this announcement after the press service of Belarusian President Alexandr Lukashenko claimed that he had mediated between Moscow and Prigozhin with the approval of Russian Head of State Vladimir Putin. According to the Kremlin, it was a “personal initiative” by Lukashenko, who has known Prigozhin for 20 years.

According to the Belarusian press, Putin and Lukashenko returned to talk on the phone on Saturday night and the Kremlin chief thanked the Belarusian president for having negotiated with the leader of the mercenaries.

“The Belarusian president informed the Russian president in detail about the result of the negotiations with the leaders of Wagner” and Putin thanked him for the “work done”, reported the channel “Pul Pervogo”, linked to the Belarusian presidency. At the same time, Wagner Group forces began to withdraw from Rostov-on-Don.