From: Stephanie Munk

Missiles on the NATO country Great Britain and its Prime Minister Sunak – that’s what a Russian politician demanded on state TV. The reason is a claim by Putin.

Moscow – Russian President Vladimir Putin recently met North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in Russia’s Far East, at the cosmodrome in Vladivostok. It was about arms contracts and big pictures. But Putin also made a remark in Vladivostock that was now hotly debated on Russian state television and encouraged a well-known Kremlin hardliner to say that Russia should attack Great Britain with missiles – and thus start a global war.

Putin speaks of Britain’s secret plans – reaction on state TV follows

What was the background? According to a report by the Daily Mail during a public appearance in Vladivostok claimed that British intelligence special forces were training Ukrainian soldiers to destroy Russian nuclear power plants.

Ukrainian units, with the help of Great Britain, have already tried several times to damage nuclear power lines in Russia, Putin is said to have said without providing any evidence. The Russian president apparently tried to back this up by claiming that Russian intelligence had interrogated a Ukrainian team: “During the interrogations, they admitted that they were trained under the supervision of British instructors.”

Putin speculated that the British special forces may have been acting on instructions from the US and that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might not even know about it. At the same time, he strongly condemned the alleged sabotage attempts and threatened serious consequences. “These kinds of things” are “very worrying,” he emphasized.

Kremlin propagandist calls for missiles on Great Britain

A panelist in the program by the well-known Putin propagandist Vladimir Solovyov on the Russian state broadcaster Russia-1 was much more specific. Andrei Gurulyov, a Russian member of the Russian parliament and ex-military commander, called for Russia to attack Britain with missiles. BBC reporter Francis Starr shared a translation of the relevant TV scene on Twitter.

Duma MP Andrei Gurulyov called for an attack on Great Britain on Russian state television. © Screenshot Twitter

Great Britain is provoking in the Ukraine war – the answer must be clear

“You have become impudent,” Gurulyov said of the British and demanded: “Our answer should be completely clear.” Britain would try to provoke a “second Chernobyl” in Russia with the alleged training of Ukrainian troops.

“Our president has always said that if a fight is inevitable, you have to strike first,” the well-known Russian propagandist continued. “I don’t think there is a target in Great Britain that our armed forces cannot handle.” An attack on Great Britain and its submarines, naval bases and nuclear power plants is more logical than attacking nuclear power plants in Ukraine. Because: “We will have to live there,” said the ex-military man, referring to Russia’s goal of making Ukraine Russian territory.

Sharp tones on Russia’s state television: “Sunak is also a target”

Even British Prime Minister Sunak himself saw Gurulyov as a potential target – regardless of whether he knew about the alleged secret training or not. “Sunak too! He’s a target too!” he demanded. “Why should we bother being shy?”

The fact that Great Britain is part of NATO and an attack on the country would probably lead to a new world war seemed to leave the Duma MP unmoved. “Why do we need Sunak or Britain when he is trying to bring our Kursk or Novovoronezh nuclear power plants into disrepair?” he asked instead.

It is not the first time that Duma deputy Gurulyov has called for massive steps in the Ukraine war: On another occasion, he also spoke on Russian TV about atomic bombs on Alaska. And the ex-military commander has already bared his teeth towards Poland.

Ukraine is receiving support from Germany in the war in the form of arms deliveries – the Ukrainian army has now praised a special feature of the German Leopard 2 tanks. (smu)