Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday, April 7, expressed regret at the ban on the Zoom video conferencing service from selling services to Russian government agencies.

“On the whole, of course, one can express regret and misunderstanding why Russian state institutions, why higher educational institutions are now deprived of the opportunity to corporately renew existing contracts and sign new ones. But, unfortunately, this is an American service, an office, if I’m not mistaken, they generally have in Poland, ”the Kremlin spokesman said.

Peskov urged to switch to Zoom alternatives, specifying that Russian operators of similar platforms need to “work hard to complete their services.”

The spokesman for the head of state also noted that the Kremlin did not use the platform for business purposes. According to him, there are special closed channels for this, on which videoconferences are held.

“Some international contacts, including multilateral ones, were organized by Zoom, this took place, the president himself does not use Zoom in the course of numerous daily videoconferencing, we do not use Zoom in our work plans either, there are closed channels that allow videoconferencing,” he said is he.

The day before, the media reported that Zoom Video Communications had banned the sale of access to the online conference service to government agencies and state-owned companies in Russia and the CIS countries.

At the same time, Zoom Video Communications in the United States clarified information about the suspension of sales to Russian government agencies. It was noted that this information, presumably, was disseminated in the media because of the company’s partner agency. It was also emphasized that at the moment Zoom is conducting an audit in connection with the dissemination of inaccurate data and, as a result of its conduct, will be ready to publish its findings.

Later, representatives of several Russian universities told Izvestia that Zoom had refused to renew their license to use the platform. For example, Irina Abankina, director of the Institute for the Development of Education of the National Research University Higher School of Economics, clarified that at the moment the university is switching to other platforms, but his management does not understand the decision of the Zoom administration, since it is a “profitable story” for them.