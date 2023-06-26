Home page politics

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Split

Vladimir Putin has slipped the situation around the Wagner mercenaries. That it came to this is his own fault, says Russia expert Mangott at IPPEN.MEDIA.

Moscow/Munich – He insulted his own country’s leadership, but always sidelined the president, Vladimir Putin. And he could switch and rule as he wanted – but that’s over now. After the failed coup in Russia, Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin is probably the man Putin is chasing. Before Wagner’s surprising withdrawal, the dictator had already sent his secret services about 400 kilometers from Moscow to the man who was once his friend and was dubbed “Putin’s cook”.

“Putin does not forgive traitors. Even if Putin says, ‘Prigozhin, you’re going to Belarus,’ he’s still a traitor and I don’t think Putin will ever forgive him for that,” said Jill Dougherty, former head of the Moscow office of CNN and longtime Russia expert. It is possible that Prigozhin “will be killed in Belarus”. Already on Saturday, Putin is said to have ordered the security services to “liquidate” Prigozhin, the independent Russian news portal reported iStories on Saturday, citing a source close to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. The “main task” is to “eliminate Prigozhin,” the source said.

Belarus gets involved: Prigozhin breaks away and is celebrated

Putin’s power is in danger, Prigozhin made him falter before he – apparently – fled to Belarus. Review: On Friday evening (June 23), Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigoschin accused Moscow – explicitly of his great adversary, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu – of attacking his mercenary units. Prigozhin threatened countermeasures and carried them out. On Saturday morning he marched into the city of Rostov-on-Don. His journey didn’t end there. A few hours from Moscow, the convoy, with many brutal Wagner fighters, returns. Aleksander Lukashenko, the ruler from Belarus, mediated.

Once close confidante: Yevgeny Prigozhin (l), Russian entrepreneur, shows Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, through his factory that produces school lunches. © Alexei Druzhinin/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP/dpa

Prigozhin and his mercenaries remain unpunished – contrary to what Putin threatened in a speech to the Russian people on Saturday morning. But not much more is known about the deal. But Putin is likely to seethe. Not least because videos show how Prigozhin was cheered by numerous people when he left Rostov. A humiliation for the President. Prigozhin is considered more popular than ever by the people. Putin threatened the “traitors” with severe punishment.

Kremlin expert accuses Putin of “crucial mistake”.

The Kremlin expert and university professor for political science in Innsbruck, Gerhard Mangott, also sees Putin reeling – and that through his own fault: It was Putin’s “decisive leadership error” not to capture Prigozhin sooner and to show him red lines in the dispute with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Mangott in conversation with Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. Putin watched for too long as the Wagner boss humiliated his probably most important minister.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

There is enough evidence for that. Only two days before the attempted coup, Prigozhin went berserk: Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valeri Gerasimov served President Vladimir Putin with “nonsense”. This is in the hope that such “lies” would only have to be terrible enough for Putin to believe. The Ukrainian armed forces are already making significant gains – Russia is suffering over 1,000 casualties a day. “You are misleading the Russian people,” the news agency translated AFP Prigozhin from the voice message published by his press service on Wednesday (June 21).

Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin. (Archive image) © VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH/AFP

Putin needed Wagner’s mercenary army in the Ukraine war – is there a risk of civil war if Prigozhin dies?

Putin stayed out. He needed Prigozhin and his units at the front too much. But then the Russian President had to react. He had to save himself. “Prigozhin wanted to turn against the civil and military leadership of the country. But he has now clearly undermined Putin’s authority by denouncing Putin’s war motive for invading Ukraine as untrue. He has now put Putin under pressure and the situation has escalated,” explains Mangott, who during the invasion IPPEN.MEDIA said: “Putin must eliminate Prigozhin.”

According to Mangott, Putin’s late reaction shows once again how far removed he is from reality. Even if that would be a massive setback for the war in Ukraine, “Putin now has to accept Prigozhin’s death.” Otherwise there would be a “fire-dangerous situation” at the end of which “the entire vertical of power that he had built up for himself could collapse.”

Will the death of the henchman bring peace to Russia or will everything then degenerate into a bloody civil war? Putin will have to consider that too if he wants to continue chasing his former friend.