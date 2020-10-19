Improvement of the embankment near the Kremlin begins in Kazan. The terms of the tender for the work are published on the public procurement website. It is organized by the Glavstroy of Tatarstan.

The maximum cost of work is 185.8 million rubles. It is planned to put in order the site near the former national cultural center “Kazan”. All work must be completed by July 2021.

The contractor must first dismantle the old irrigation system and then install the new one. It is also required to mount lighting, change paving stones, perform landscaping work. It is planned to spend the most money on paving stones and landscaping: 31.6 million and 34.2 million, respectively, writes Inkazan.ru…

In the spring of 2019, residents of Kazan complained that the embankment slope, landscaped by TAIF, was collapsing. The asphalt fell through there. Meanwhile, work was carried out there in 2015. Their cost was 123.4 million rubles. Due to the collapse, the territory was fenced off.