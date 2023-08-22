FromStephen Krieger close

Vladimir Putin is under increasing pressure to become more aggressive in his war against Ukraine and launch a full-scale mobilization.

Moscow – Increasing pressure on Vladimir Putin: According to media reports, internal demands for increased aggressiveness and comprehensive mobilization in the Ukraine war are increasing. But the Russian president is hesitant, fearing it would run counter to the propaganda he has been pushing for more than 18 months. Experts said so Newsweek.

Martial law should be imposed in Russia and Vladimir Putin should finally announce the second wave of mobilization. This would give Russia hundreds of thousands of additional soldiers to fight in Ukraine, five people said to be familiar with the situation in Russia are quoted as saying.

Putin sees “currently no need” for new mobilization

In the fall of 2022, Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” of the population. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on September 21 last year that Russia would target 300,000 reservists and ex-servicemen with “certain military specializations and relevant experience.” However, the figure in Putin’s decree was never officially confirmed by Moscow. The Kremlin had repeatedly denied reports of a covert mobilization or a possible second wave of mobilizations.

Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin (middle) is still hesitating with his decision to further mobilize. © Alexander Kazakov/dpa

“There is currently no such need,” Putin told a group of Russian war correspondents and military bloggers during a televised meeting in June when asked if he was planning another mobilization. However, he acknowledged that “some public figures say we need to reach a million or two,” adding, “It depends on what we want.”

Mass mobilization in Russia: Putin hesitates

Konstantin Sonin, a Russian-born political economist at the University of Chicago, told Opposite NewsweekPutin is probably reluctant to call for a mass mobilization because he knows that the war is “deeply unpopular with the vast majority of the Russian population.”

“There are a few million people who are happy about the war against Ukraine. There are a few million people who are against the war. And there are tens of millions of people who don’t support the war and don’t protest.” However, Sonin believes that the recruitment of “volunteers” in Russia is in full swing and that the salaries offered for service in the army are exceptionally high compared to the national average.

Another factor preventing Putin from an open mass mobilization is the language used by him and those around him that Russia is not waging war, “but a special military operation,” according to Sonin.

“That’s what he hears in the army and police reports, and that’s the language he speaks to his subordinates and the public. Publicly announcing a mobilization would be a drastic departure from this worldview,” continued Sonin.

Dwindling support in Russia for the war against Ukraine

One in June from Russian Field, an impartial Moscow-based research firm, poll of 1,604 people across the country found that Russian public support for Putin’s war in Ukraine has declined significantly. Only 45 percent of respondents said they wanted the Kremlin’s “special military operation” to continue. That’s nine percentage points less than a survey the company conducted in April 2022, just weeks after the war began.

While the Russian public is divided over the continuation of the war, mass mobilization would bolster pacifist sentiment, the institute concludes.

More than half of respondents (54 percent) would prefer Russia to start peace talks should a second wave of mobilization be required to continue the “military operation”. Whether negotiations with Putin are generally possible, however, remains more than questionable. (skr)

