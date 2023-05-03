Two drones against the Kremlin. For Moscow, an attack orchestrated by Ukraine to kill President Vladimir Putin, who was in another residence. Kiev denies any responsibility. “We are fighting on our territory,” says Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He accuses and replies, in an extremely opaque picture, with many doubts and question marks.

“Who are these people and why are they climbing onto the roof of the Kremlin right before the explosion?” Ukrainian Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashenko wrote on twitter, attaching one of the videos from last night, in which two figures are seen climbing onto the roof. dome of the Kremlin moments before the arrival of a drone that bursts into flames.

Who are these people and why were they coming up the Kremlin roof right before the explosion? pic.twitter.com/qVoCJUZHwb — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 3, 2023

The two drones, he writes in another tweet quoting the Russian media, arrived 16 minutes apart. The first at 2:27 Moscow time exploded above the Senate building, setting fire to the roof, the second arrived at 2:43 and fragments fell on the Kremlin buildings.

Gerashenko then asks a few questions: “How did one drone get past all the air defenses deployed in Moscow? Oh, and how do the head of Russia’s air defense, (Defense Minister Sergey) Shoigu and (the head of Staff Valery) Gerasimov? Will Russia cancel the May 9 parade? Or wait for a drone to arrive?”

Is it possible that it is so simple to violate Moscow’s security measures? Russian Duma deputy Sergei Mironov (Right Russia) questions his country’s air defense capabilities. Analyst Abbas Galliamov, a former author of President Putin’s speeches, said the same: “First of all and most importantly, the incident demonstrated the weakness of Russia’s air defense”. Galliamov excludes that it could be a false flag attack organized by Moscow. At most, he adds, it may have been hawks in Russia to persuade Putin to officially declare war on Ukraine.

“It looks like the Reichstag fire,” says former Russian foreign minister Andrei Kozyrev who compares the drone attack on the Kremlin to the fire of the German parliament in 1933, most likely orchestrated by the Nazis, which served as an apology to Adolf Hitler to abolish civil rights. “It looks like the Reichstag fire, but without fire because Putin and his lackeys are so cowardly that they don’t even want to falsely hit him with anything more powerful than a baby drone. Long-range weapons against the Ukrainian army will adequately react to this provocation” , writes Kozyrev. Russian Foreign Minister between 1990 and 1996 under Boris Yeltsin, the former diplomat has lived in the United States since 2010.

For UCL’s British analyst Mark Galeotti, who specializes in Russia’s military and security apparatus, “there was no attempt on the life of the Russian President”, as denounced by the Kremlin: “It was a performative blow, a show of capability and a statement of intent, as if to say, ‘don’t think Moscow is safe. It’s a clear message. What’s less clear is whether it will rattle the Russians’ nerves or anger them. We’ll have to see, this and that What does Washington think, as it appears they are trying to get Kiev to abandon not escalate their attacks on Russian territory.”

It is “still difficult to understand the dynamics of the attack”, but it appears “little credible” that it was an attack by two Ukrainian drones, “I don’t see the hand of Kiev”, rather one can hypothesize “a false flag operation “, a false flag operation prepared by the Russian authorities themselves with the aim of “strengthening the national spirit” in view of the May 9 parade, is the reading that Eleonora Tafuro Ambrosetti, Russia expert at ISPI, gives of the attack that took place in the night.