Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied Russia’s regions the right to a self-determination referendum. It is reported by RIA News on Tuesday, March 16.

“This will be a violation of the Basic Law of the Russian Federation. Since there cannot and should not be any talk of violating the Basic Law of the Russian Federation, we are not discussing such even an eventual possibility of raising the issue, ”he said in response to a question about Moscow’s possible actions if this happens hypothetically.

At the same time, he recalled the legitimacy of the referendum on the status of Crimea, which took place in March 2014.

Crimea became part of Russia in March 2014 following a referendum, during which more than 90 percent of those who voted spoke in favor of the republic’s joining the Russian Federation. Kiev, the EU countries and the United States refused to recognize the results of the plebiscite, they consider this territory occupied. Moscow insists that the procedure for the annexation of the peninsula did not contradict the norms of international law.