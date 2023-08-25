Russian government spokesman says there is no concrete evidence of death of Wagner Group leader

The Russian government said, this Friday (25.Aug.2023), that speculation about the Kremlin’s participation in the death of the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is a “absolute lie”. Prigozhin was on the passenger list of an Embraer plane that had been without technical support since 2019. The information is from the Russian news agency Tass.

The death of the leader of the Wagner Group came 2 months after Prigozhin led a mutiny against Russian army chiefs.

According to Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov, there are many “speculations about this plane crash and the tragic death of the passengers”. He said the West is responsible for the rumours.

“The West is selling these speculations from a certain angle. All of them are absolute lies. In dealing with this question, it is important to rely only on facts.”Peskov told journalists.

According to the Russian agency TassO Kremlin spokesperson also stated that “there is still no concrete evidence of Prigozhin’s death” and that confirmation can only be done through DNA tests and investigations into the plane crash are still ongoing.

“All necessary tests, including DNA tests, are being carried out. There are no official results of any kind [ainda]. As soon as they are ready to be published, they will be released”finished.

The leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow, on Wednesday (23.Aug.2023). All 10 passengers on the aircraft died.

The private jet left the Russian capital for St. Petersburg. According to the Ministry of Emergency, there were 3 crew members and 7 passengers on board.

Watch the moment of the fall (17s):

WHO IS YEVEGNY PRIGOZHIN

The current leader of the group was born in the city of St. Petersburg – at the time, Leningrad. Arrested in 1981 for theft and fraud, he was released in 1990. He started his business life with his mother and stepfather selling hot dogs in a market.

At that time, the Soviet Union was undergoing reforms of social and economic openness (the so-called Perestroika) and government transparency (Glasnost). Prigozhin began to succeed in business, got partners and opened a luxury restaurant in St. Petersburg. There, he approached Putin, a customer at his establishment.

Prigozhin was successful in his business, starting new businesses and securing government contracts to supply food.

In 2019, Prigozhin received US sanctions for interfering in the mid-term elections (so-called “midterms”) of 2018. Would have used profiles fakes on social media to spread false information about the dispute.

Since the emergence of the Wagner Group, Prigozhin has denied his relationship with the paramilitaries. He claimed to be the leader of the grouping after the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.