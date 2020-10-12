In Russia, a full lockdown is no longer planned due to the worsening situation with the spread of coronavirus. This was announced on Monday, October 12, by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports RIA News…

Answering journalists’ questions, the press secretary of the Russian president denied the possibility of a return to severe restrictive measures, despite the fall in the increase in the number of infected. According to him, to date, the country has managed to create an effective system to combat coronavirus. As a result, a significantly larger margin of safety was formed than existed during the first surge in the incidence in the spring.

In particular, Peskov explained, over the past months, more advanced treatment protocols have been developed, due to which it was possible to reduce the mortality of patients with COVID-19, as well as to expand the bed capacity. “All this allows us to be more flexible and allows us to take into account the interests of the country’s economy to a greater extent and not go over to such tough measures as a complete lockdown,” he stressed.

Over the past day in Russia, 13,592 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in 84 regions. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,312,310 cases of infection have been recorded in 85 regions in the country. At the same time, 22,722 people died, another 1,024,235 people recovered.

Earlier, Natalya Pshenichnaya, deputy director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, promised that Russia would reach a plateau for coronavirus within the next 10-20 days. According to her, residents of the country have become more disciplined and conscious in observing preventive measures, part of the working population was transferred to a remote mode, schoolchildren were sent on long vacations.