The deposed Syrian dictator lives in Moscow under severe restrictions and is prohibited from traveling to other parts of Russia.
Deposed Syrian President Bashar al Assad’s UK-born wife, Asma al Assad, is not filing for divorce and has no plans to return to London, a Kremlin spokesman has said, denying reports that began… .
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Kremlin #denies #divorce #rumors #Bashar #Asma #Assad
Leave a Reply