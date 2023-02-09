Home page politics

According to allegations by Western investigators: Russia denies any involvement in the downing of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine, which killed 298 people.

Munich/Donetsk/Moscow – 298 people were killed in the plane tragedy over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014.

Flight MH17: Russia denies involvement of Vladimir Putin in the downing

Killed explicitly because Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (flight number MH17) was shot down over Donetsk Oblast, now a focus of the Ukraine war.

Presumably by pro-Russian separatists. The Kremlin in Moscow has now accepted the allegations by Western investigators that it was allegedly directly involved Russian President Vladimir Putin on the downing of passenger plane MH17 that July day 2014.

The accusations that Putin decided to move a Buk weapons system to the Donbass are unfounded, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian news agency Interfax on Thursday. The Boeing 777-200ER is said to have been shot down with a Russian Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile, which Russia has vehemently denied ever since.

Moscow involved in downing MH17? Western investigators tapped phone calls

“Russia did not take part in the investigation in any way. Accordingly, we cannot accept the results, especially since no reasons were given for such statements,” said Peskow. According to investigators in the Netherlands, however, Russia refused to cooperate in the case. An international team of investigators announced on Wednesday (February 8) that tapped phone calls revealed that Putin played an active role in the shooting down. Because most of the victims (192) came from the Netherlands, the investigation is ongoing there.

On July 17, 2014, Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 (flight number MH17) was shot down over eastern Ukraine – presumably by pro-Russian separatists. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Flight MH17: Suspected shot down by Russian separatists

There is “strong evidence” that Putin decided to provide the pro-Russian separatists with the Buk anti-aircraft missile, which was later used to shoot down the plane. However, the investigators have no direct proof that Putin also approved the shooting down – not even against other suspects. (pm/dpa)