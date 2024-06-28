Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow has no comment on the debate between US presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump because it is an internal US affair, according to Reuters.

Biden stuttered several times during the debate with his Republican rival, renewing the debate about his age.

The reference to Putin was repeated frequently, as it was mentioned more than 12 times during an hour and a half while they were competing to show who was tougher in terms of foreign policy.

“If we had a real president, a president that Putin respected, he would never have invaded Ukraine,” Trump said.

Biden responded, saying, “Go ahead. Let Putin come in and take control of Ukraine, then move on to Poland and other places. See what happens next. He has no idea what he’s talking about in the first place.”

Earlier this month, the Russian President expressed his lack of interest in the outcome of the US elections and said that he did not believe that the outcome would make a difference for Moscow.

Putin responded to a Reuters question about whether he thought the outcome of the US elections would make a difference for Moscow, saying, “Basically, we don’t care.”

“For us, we don’t think the final outcome matters much. We will work with whatever president the American people elect,” he added.