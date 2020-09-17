The VTB Kremlin Cup tennis tournament in Moscow will not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was announced by the Association of Professional Tennis Players on Thursday, September 17.

The reason for the cancellation is the recent increase in Moscow cases of coronavirus infection and the corresponding order of the city administration, TASS reports.

The cancellation of the Moscow tournament will not affect the ATP St. Petersburg Open 2020, which is scheduled for October 10-18.

The men’s part of the Kremlin Cup was to be held on October 19-25, the women’s – from October 26 to November 1.

On September 5, Frenchwoman Christina Mladenovic and Hungarian Timaea Babos, seeded first in doubles at the US Open, withdrew from the tournament due to orders to quarantine after contact with a patient with coronavirus.

On June 23, Serbian tennis player, the first racket of the world, Novak Djokovic, announced that he had a coronavirus. His wife Elena also fell ill, and the children were healthy. At the same time, the day before, the athlete refused to take the test, as he felt good and did not have any symptoms.