Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (archive image) © Efrem Lukatsky/AP/dpa

Volodymyr Zelenskyj calls for legal consequences of the Russian attack, while the Kremlin criticizes Macron and Scholz. News ticker on diplomacy in the Ukraine war.

Update from March 1, 12:57 p.m: Alexander Lukashenko met Xi Jinping in Beijing and assured him of his full support for the Chinese position paper on the Ukraine war. In addition, the Belarusian ruler, when meeting his Chinese counterpart, swears by the good relations between his country and China.

“They should first and foremost aim to prevent a slide into a global confrontation that will see no winners,” Lukashenko told Xi. Beijing’s 12-point plan is highly controversial in the West. Lukashenko is a close ally of Putin; his country is financially and politically dependent on neighboring Russia.

Ukraine-News: Stoltenberg invites Selenskyj to NATO summit

Update from March 1, 12:35 p.m: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has invited Volodymyr Zelenskyj to the NATO summit in Vilnius in July. He reports that Kyiv Independent and refers to an interview with Stoltenberg this Wednesday (March 1).

Allegations against Macron and Scholz: Kremlin criticizes the lack of calls

Update from March 01, 07:53: The Kremlin has criticized that neither Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) nor French President Emmanuel Macron have recently contacted Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Sergeyevich Peskov said, “We heard many statements from Scholz and Macron saying they would continue to talk to Putin to find ways out of the situation. However, there have been no initiatives recently.” Macron has declared his willingness to hold talks five or six times, but according to Peskow there have been no inquiries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov criticizes the lack of initiative by Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron. © IMAGO/Sergei Savostyanov

Special tribunal in the Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelenskyj denounces Russian crimes

First report from March 1st, 8:12 a.m: Action by the International Criminal Court against Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, for example, is currently not possible because neither Russia nor Ukraine are contracting parties to the Rome Statute as the legal basis for this court. Kiev is campaigning for international support for a special tribunal.

The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has now emphatically spoken out in favor of a criminal investigation of the Russian war of aggression against his country at international level. “We will smash this entire Russian genocidal system – from the cogs to the architects – and bring it to justice,” Zelenskyy said in his recent video address. This is not an easy task. However, if the “Russian crimes” were punished by an international court within the framework of the rule of law, this would guarantee security for Ukrainians and other peoples in the long term.

Talks with the International Criminal Court: Selenskyj exchanges views with Khan

The Russian attack on Ukraine will inevitably have legal ramifications for everyone who conceived, approved and implemented such a policy, Zelenskyy said. “And I would like to emphasize: It’s not just about the people who carry it out, but also about the top political and military leadership of the terrorist state.”

He spoke about this on Tuesday (February 28) in Kiev with chief prosecutor Karim Khan from the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Zelensky said. Particular attention was paid to the children brought to Russia from the occupied Ukrainian territories. Kiev describes the process as “violent kidnapping”. (frs with material from dpa and AFP)