The German government has announced that the Russian Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been poisoned “beyond any doubt”. This was determined by a special Bundeswehr laboratory at the instigation of the Charité. Accordingly, the chemical nerve agent Novitschok was used.

Novitschok was used in the attack on the Russian ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in 2018 in Salisbury, England.

A press release from the federal government states:

“At the instigation of the Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, a special Bundeswehr laboratory carried out a toxicological test using samples from Alexej Nawalny. Thereby the unequivocal proof of a chemical nerve warfare agent of the Novitschok group was provided. “

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können]

According to a report by the “Spiegel” last week, the analysis of the toxin was carried out in Munich, where the Bundeswehr operates a laboratory for pharmaceutical and toxicology. According to the report, Germany’s best experts on poisons and chemical warfare agents sit in the strictly shielded laboratory complex.

The statement from the federal government also states:

“It is a shocking event that Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest possible terms. The Russian government is urged to explain itself to the process. “

The Federal Government also wants to discuss “an appropriate joint reaction” with the EU and NATO.

Russian investigators demand information from Germany about Navalny

In the Navalny case, Russian investigators have asked Germany for information about medical findings. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Justice in Berlin confirmed a corresponding report by the Russian newspaper “RBC” on Wednesday.

Accordingly, the Moscow attorney general turned to the Federal Office of Justice on August 27. The spokesman did not want to provide any further information. The newspaper “RBC” reported that the Russian authorities wanted information about Navalny’s treatment, results of blood and urine tests and information about substances that were found. (Tsp, Reuters)

The results of the investigation could shake the already badly damaged relations between Russia and Germany and other western states once again. A neurotoxin from the Novichok group was also used in the poisoning of former Russian double spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Julia in Salisbury, UK in 2018. The two only barely survived.

[Mehr zum Thema: Dissidenten, Despoten und Doktoren – wie die Charité zu einem politischen Krankenhaus wurde]

In response, numerous Western states expelled Russian diplomats. This time, too, the federal government is striving for a coordinated approach by the western allies. The State Minister in the Foreign Office, Michael Roth, and Defense State Secretary Gerd Hoofe made this clear in a joint briefing by members of the Bundestag, according to participants.

The Foreign Office wants to inform the Ambassador of Russia about the results of the investigation. “The federal government will also contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OVCW),” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

Navalny, who suddenly fell into a coma on a flight in his home country on August 20 and was initially examined in Omsk, is being treated at the Charité at the urging of his family. After evaluating clinical findings, the German doctors assumed that Navalny had been poisoned. The Russian government had described the assessment by the Berlin Charité that Navalny was probably poisoned as rash.