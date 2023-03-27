Home page politics

From: Richard Strobl

Split

The Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova hopes that the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin will prompt a rethink among Russia’s elite. (Collage) © Collage: IMAGO / ITAR-TASS // IMAGO / teutopress

Does the international arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin have an effect on Russia’s elite? The Kremlin critic Marina Ovsyannikova is now even hoping for a conspiracy.

Moscow/Paris – The international arrest warrant for Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin has caused waves. However, it is questionable whether the current situation was no longer a symbolic act. Finally, Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. China does not do this either and invited Putin to his own country after the decree. Nevertheless, the arrest warrant for Putin could have consequences in Russia. At least that’s what the Kremlin critic Marina Ovsyannikova hopes.

Coup against Putin? Arrest warrant could make elite rethink

The journalist had worked for the Russian state broadcaster Channel One Russia for more than ten years and then spoke out live on TV against the Ukraine war and reporting in Russia. An absolute no-go in Russia’s propaganda world. In March 2022, Ovsyannikova suddenly interrupted a live news broadcast and held up a sign with a message: “Stop the war, don’t believe the propaganda, you’re being lied to here”.

She then fled Russia with her daughter and now lives in Paris. In an interview with BBC One, she revealed her hope that the international arrest warrant against Putin could lead to a rethink among Russia’s elite.

Russia’s propaganda apparatus: “No more than 10 to 20 percent of the people are for Putin”

“I think that’s the first signal that the Russian elite should take note and maybe they could start some kind of resistance, they could organize a conspiracy against him.” said Ovsyannikova, according to reports of Daily Mail and the Republica. When she found out about the arrest warrant, she felt that hope, the journalist said.

She also classified her TV protest in this context: “I have noticed for a long time that Russian television is doing brainwashing. I also have Ukrainian roots, my father is Ukrainian. At some point it was like a huge emotional outburst, I didn’t care what happened to me.”

A Year of Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

According to the Russian exile, many employees of the Russian state media would share her opinion: “This propaganda is carried out at a very high level. People who work in the main channels, we don’t really believe it. They have views similar to mine.” She also added, “No more than 10 to 20 percent of the people are pro-Putin.”