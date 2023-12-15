The Russian penitentiary services recognized this Friday, December 15, that the Russian opponent has been transferred from the prison where he was located, near Moscow, to “a new destination”, without giving details of his whereabouts. His family and his lawyers lost contact with him since December 6 and dozens of people have gathered in sit-ins around the world to ask about the opposition leader's whereabouts.

Where is Alexei Navalny?, a question asked by the Russian opposition, the opposition leader's lawyers and the followers of the political leader who presents himself, for many, as the only counterpart who could counter Russian President Vladimir Putin in the elections. 2024 presidential elections.

This Friday, December 15, the Russian penitentiary services (FSIN) of Russia admitted that Navalny was transferred to a “new” destination, without giving details of the location or its conditions. “Navalny has been transferred from the penitentiary institution located on the territory of the Vladimir region,” says a report from the FSIN, according to the independent portal 'Sota'.

According to Kira Yarmysh, the activist's exiled spokesperson, the information that Navalny has been transferred from the city of Melekhovo, in the Vladimir region, was known this Friday in the middle of a hearing on a lawsuit that his defense had presented. against officials of the maximum security facility where he was located. The court date was postponed immediately after this announcement was made known.

'Sota' reported that a document from the State Penitentiary Service was read at the hearing, which stated that Navalny left the penal colony “to go to a correctional center located outside the Vladimir region” and that more information will be provided once once you reach the destination.

However, although this information was known this Friday, December 15, the truth is that, according to Yarmysh, the transfer It happened last Monday, December 11, without knowing “exactly” the fate of Putin's opponent.

Since last week, Navalny's judicial defense reported that he had not been able to contact his client. They also reported failed attempts to access two other penal colonies near Moscow where he might be found. The officials' responses were confusing and sometimes they simply responded “Navaly is not on the list of prisoners,” the lawyers reported.

Russia: uncertainty over the location of the opponent Alexei Navalny





01:43 France 24 © France 24

His relatives fear that he has been transferred to a prison where the conditions of stay are stricter.

In Russia, long transfers are common, with various protocol processes that can last several weeks and in most cases the prisoners' information is almost confidential. Sometimes this process can even take weeks, with long train journeys and almost no access to prisoners from the outside. Navalny could be in any of the high-security penal colonies anywhere in Russia.

Navalny's judicial record

Navalny, who is currently suffering from serious health problems, was sentenced to 19 years in prison last August, after a judge found him guilty of organizing, creating and leading an extremist community.

Prior to this, two sentences totaling eleven and a half years for fraud and other charges had already fallen on his shoulders, a sentence that he was already serving in a maximum security facility.

His arrest came in January 2021 after he was portrayed as the main enemy of President Vladimir Putin, through his promotion of campaigns that denounced corruption within the Russian State and several demonstrations that brought together tens of thousands of people who followed your ideas.

His arrest occurred when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he recovered from a nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin, which denied having any connection to the incident. From that moment on, Navalny's encounters with the courts became routine.

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, center, attends a rally in Moscow, Russia. Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin's biggest political enemy, has been in prison for various crimes since 2021. AP – Evgeny Feldman

In the middle of all the coming and going of the whereabouts of the political opponent, are the words of his spokesperson and his lawyers, who have reported that Navalny has even experienced “fainting due to lack of food”, which has further alerted those who defend him. on the streets.

His supporters have also said in the past that Alexei Navalny, in prison, is being subjected to “especially harsh” treatment where he has lost weight and is held incommunicado on the slightest pretext.

Only in June it was learned that the political leader had been sent for the sixteenth time to a disciplinary cell, where prisoners are alone and face drastic living conditions.

At 47 years old and an adversary of Putin, analysts and supporters of the political leader have said that Navalny's delicate situation could be directly linked to Vladimir Putin after he had announced his willingness to be re-elected in 2024, which would establish him as the president who has been in power the longest, only being surpassed by Joseph Stalin, and who would also grant him power until the end of this decade.

Until now, Navalvy was the only consolidated opponent on Russian soil, after unexplained expulsions of other Kremlin opponents who were planning a presidential run for next year.

With AP and Reuters