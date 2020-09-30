The Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned at the end of August, that much is certain. At his sick bed he received a secret visitor – a symbolic gesture that is also supposed to point towards Moscow.

Of the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned in late August.

was poisoned in late August. A medical transport plane brought the comatose Kremlin critic from Omsk to Berlin Charité .

. From the coma awakened, received Navalny at the bedside apparently in a “secret operation” visit by Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU).

Berlin – The history of Alexei Navalny could flicker on the big screen in a few years – it has what it takes to be a thriller: the Kremlin critic broke in the middle of Election campaign at the end of August in an airplane heading towards Moscow together and was with Symptoms of intoxication to a hospital in Omsk brought. Attempted murder was quickly mentioned. Navalnys family feared for his life Russian opposition leader but not for the first time victim of an attack.

Shortly afterwards made Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) According to media reports, the Kremlin critic to the “state guest”. She should look for its export Siberia and the transport of the seriously ill to the Berlin Charité have used personally. Merkel’s government spokesman denied this, but: Merkel was ready to the possibly poisoned Navalny at the request of his family and from humanitarian reasons a stay in Germany to enable.

Germany granted refuge to Navalny and his family

With an unusual gesture, the Chancellor again the solidarity of the Federal government With Navalny stressed. After it became known that the Russian opposition leader actually that Neurotoxin Novichok had been administered, lay Navalny in Berlin for weeks in coma and was artificially ventilated. For a long time it was not clear whether he was different from that Poison attack would recover, but now it is Kremlin critic on the mend.

In a “top secret action” he is supposed to Angela Merkel even at the bedside in the Berlin Charité visited. The Spiegel am Sonntag exclusive and evaluate the Merkel’s secret visit as “a sign of how much the Chancellor is for Navalny starts and is not ready to let the case rest ”. This personal visit to the hospital bed is a “hint for them Russian governmentthat Berlin in that case don’t give in and want to find out the real background “.

Video: Angela Merkel visited Kremlin critic Navalny in the hospital

After the public announcement of the distinguished visit, thank you Navalny now also on Twitter from Chancellor Angela Merkel *: “I am very grateful to Chancellor Merkel that she visited me in the hospital,” writes Navalny – and describes the meeting not as “secret”, but “private”, then Merkel had also talked to his family.

Встреча была, но не стоит называть ее «секретной». Скорее, частная встреча и разговор с семьей. Я очень признателен канцлеру Меркель за то, что она навестила меня в больнице https://t.co/8d8vnEe23z – Alexey Navalny (@navalny) September 28, 2020

Merkel symbolically stands behind Russian opposition leaders

Because he still denies Kremlin to the Attempted murder on Navalny to have been involved. To date, Russian state media have reported partly absurd news and theories about the Handle stop on the opposition leader. For example, one of them said Navalny was not poisoned on Russian, but German soil: “Before the patient according to all international standards Berlin was brought, a whole complex of analyzes was carried out in our country, in which no toxic substances have been identified. “

But the transport plane that Navalny in the coma from the Clinic in Omsk to Berlin in the Charité probably saved the 44-year-old’s life. Last Wednesday could Navalny even left the hospital after weeks of fighting for his life, but he is still receiving medical treatment – it cannot be ruled out at the moment that that Neurotoxin secondary diseases could trigger him. Takes at least a month Navalny still to recover. As the image reported, would like Navalny then to return to Russia.

“The patient’s state of health has improved to such an extent that the acute medical treatment could be ended. Alexei Navalny was treated in the Charité for a total of 32 days, of which 24 days in an intensive care unit. The attending physicians consider a full recovery possible based on the previous course and the current condition of the patient “

Again mirror further reported, leaves the Chancellor still about daily Navalny’s health inform, because the case is still of great political importance: As a laboratory of Bundeswehr Navalnys Had evaluated blood and urine samples, the spoke Chancellor already with astonishing clarity of an “unequivocal” result. Special laboratories in France and Sweden testified to the evidence of Neurotoxin Novichok in the body of the Kremlin critic too. The German federal government condemns Russia’s lack of transparency to clear up the case Navalny so in the sharpest. (cos) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.