Months after suffering poisoning, Alexei Navalny wants to return to Moscow. From there, he is already threatened with legal action.

“Russia is my country. Moscow is my city. I miss her “, writes Alexei Navalny in his Instagram account and continues:” On Sunday, January 17th, I will return home. Receive me! ”For months, Russia’s best-known opposition activist has been pointing out: return or not, that has never been an issue for him.

After all, he never left his country. He only ended up in Germany because he came to Berlin in a “resuscitation box” – because of an assassination attempt. “But I survived,” writes and says Navalny.

The scheduled plane operated by the state-run Russian lowcoster “Pobeda” (Victory) is scheduled to land at Moscow’s Vnukowo airport on Sunday at 5:20 pm (CET). “Hopefully there will be no metabolic disorder on the trip,” wrote an Instagram user ironically.

This is exactly what the Russian doctors diagnosed with Navalny after his collapse on the plane. It was only after exhausting back and forth that the Kremlin critic was finally flown from Siberia to Berlin. German-Russian relations have since hit rock bottom.

Call the killer squad

The 44-year-old lawyer, who was poisoned with the internationally outlawed and banned neurotoxin Nowitschok last August – as confirmed by several international laboratories – has recovered from the consequences of the attack in the Black Forest until the end.

“Now I’m almost healthy, today I did push-ups, squats, the moment to return is here”, says Navalny in his video. “Heavens, how brave you are, I am full of admiration,” read the comments under his post like this or similar. However, most also advise caution.

A few weeks ago, an international research team had presented numerous overwhelming evidence that a “killer squad” in the ranks of the Russian domestic intelligence service FSB had carried out the egregious act.

Navalny himself acted as one of the “killers” in a kind of phone prank. During the conversation, the FSB officer reported almost frankly about the operation against the Kremlin critic that had gone wrong. National and international experts consider the admission to be credible.

Putin sneers. Putin threatens.

Russian authorities meanwhile see no reason to investigate the attack on Navalny. The Kremlin defamed its opponent as a CIA agent, President Vladimir Putin sneered: “If you had wanted it, you would have done it.”

It was not until December 28 that the Russian penitentiary authority, FSIN, declared that Navalny had violated the suspended sentence of a previous sentence. It is about a politically motivated conviction from 2014. If he does not appear at the authorities by the end of the year, the probation will become a real punishment, according to the ultimatum.

24 hours later, another authority said that proceedings had been initiated against Navalny for embezzling large amounts of donations. The threatening message: “Stay where you are. Otherwise the doors of the penal colony are open. “

But Navalny is not intimidated. With his announcement of his return, he shows himself to be the master of his own life, who does not allow himself to be controlled by the Kremlin. If he were taken away in front of international television cameras at the airport, it would be perfect proof of the fear of the Russian regime, which always pretends that Navalny is a nobody.

This “nobody”, whom the Kremlin never mentions by real name, has been exposing the Russian autocracy for years. Even at the expense of his own freedom.