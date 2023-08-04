Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny in his cell in the Melekhovo prison camp. (Archive photo) © Alexander Zemlianichenko/dpa/AP

Alexei Navalny has already been sentenced to nine years in Russia. Now the Putin critic is awaiting another verdict that should silence him for years.

Moscow/Melekhovo – In the much-criticized new trial against the already imprisoned opponent of the Kremlin Alexei Navalny the verdict is expected this Friday (4 August). The 47-year-old, who is internationally considered a political prisoner, is threatened by a Russian court for alleged extremism a total of up to 20 years in a prison camp.

“It’s going to be a huge prison sentence. What is known as a ‘Stalinist prison sentence’,” Navalny said on Thursday (3 August) via his team on social networks. Under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, very long and harsh sentences were common in communist times.

“Unconscionable evil”: Navalny expects 18 years in prison

The new verdict against him serves to intimidate society, wrote Navalny. It should prevent the critical parts of the Russian population from publicly opposing Wladimir Putin and of Russia war in the Ukraine deliver. He also asked for solidarity with political prisoners. In his closing remarks two weeks ago, the opposition politician had already called for a fight against the “unscrupulous evil that calls itself the ‘state power of the Russian Federation'”.

His supporters also criticize the fact that the new trial will not be held in court, but directly in Navalny’s penal colony in Melekhovo, 260 kilometers from Moscow. There he will, according to their reports tortured by inhuman prison conditions and permanent isolation.

Navalny expects that the court will ultimately set its verdict at around 18 years. His spokeswoman Kira Jarmysch said when asked German Press Agency (dpa)that this refers to the total length of the detention period; So the nine years of prison camps to which Navalny was sentenced in 2020 are included.

Since the start of the Ukraine war: crackdown on critics in Russia

Human rights activists repeatedly point out Navalny’s ailing health, who barely survived a nerve agent attack in the summer of 2020. Navalny accuses the Russian domestic secret service FSB and President Putin of being behind the assassination three years ago. The Kremlin has denied this to this day. After treatment in Germany, Navalny returned to his homeland. He was arrested at the airport.

Since the beginning of Ukraine War the Russian leadership has massively stepped up repression against critics in their own country. In addition to Navalny, numerous other members of the opposition who are internationally classified as political prisoners are imprisoned in Russian prison camps. Just a few days ago, Vladimir Kara-Mursa was sentenced to 25 years in a prison camp. It is the longest jail sentence ever imposed on a government critic in Russia. (nak/dpa)